Promotion tour of next edition of George Enescu International Competition

A series of conferences and recitals to promote the 19th edition of the George Enescu International Contest will be organized in the most important European cities by the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Ministry of Culture and ARTEXIM.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Culture sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the tour to promote the event starts next Monday, in Vienna - Ehrbar Saal, with a chamber recital by the winners of the 2022 edition of the competition, violinist Maria Marica and pianist Alexandra Segal, which will include works by George Enescu, Franz Schubert, Claude Debussy and Johannes Brahms.

Monday evening's recital will be preceded by a conference hosted by the ICR in Vienna, attended by the Romanian ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, maestro Cristian Macelaru, the artistic director of the Enescu Festival and Competition, the director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Vienna, Andreea Dinca, and the interim manager of ARTEXIM, Cristina Uruc.

Both events organized by ICR Vienna have free entry, subject to availability.

A strategic cultural project financed by the Government through the Ministry of Culture, held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, the George Enescu International Competition will take place in Bucharest between August 31 and September 29.