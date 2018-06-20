Protesters in Victoriei Square applaud sentencing of party leader Dragnea

Protesters gathered on Thursday before the Government House in Victoriei Square and applauded the news that national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea was sentenced for abuse of office.

Hundreds of people in Victoriei Square applauded and blow vuvuzelas.They were chanting "Demisia, demisia!" (Resignation, resignation); "Kovesi, Kovesi!" and waving the flags of Romania and the European Union.A three-judge panel of the Supreme Court sentenced Liviu Dragnea on Thursday to three years and six months in prison for abuse office related to fictitious employment of two persons by a child protection public body under his authority when chairman of the Teleorman County Council. The decision is not final. AGERPRES