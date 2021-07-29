 
     
PSD: Gov't decision on relaxation measures starting Aug. 1 - disproportionate restrictions for meetings

Forbes.ro
covid-19 carantina izolare restrictii coronavirus

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced on Thursday that it will submit a contentious-administrative challenge to the Government Decision on the measures applicable starting August 1 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that "disproportionate" restrictions are introduced for organising public meetings and rallies, respectively the participation of a maximum of 500 people.

"PSD will challenge in justice the Government Decision which introduces disproportionate restrictions on the organisation of rallies. (...) This restriction on the freedom of assembly, guaranteed by the Romanian Constitution, is disproportionate in relation to the pandemic risk, given that, in the same decision, for other similar events, a considerably larger number of participants is allowed, such as, for example, open-air concerts that can be attended by up to 75,000 people," a PSD press release, Agerpres informs

