PSD, not to vote extension of state of alert in last 30 days' form

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for an extension of the state of alert in the last 30 days' form, announced on Thursday the Acting Chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu.

"It is out of the question that the Social Democratic Party will vote for an extension of the state of alert in the last 30 days' form. More precisely, my colleagues came with some clear proposals to the Romanian Government, namely that they will come with the approval request of the state of alert that should include, first of all, the reopening of hospitals for chronic diseases, the reopening of COVID support hospitals that have not had any patients in the last 30 days, and the continuation of the public procurement procedure without tender or hiring under derogation from the law is to be ruled out. Instead, we are considering the compulsory wear of face masks in enclosed spaces for a limited period of time, respecting the limitation of persons for events and, last but not least, social distancing," Ciolacu specified at the PSD headquarters.

On Wednesday, the Acting Chairman of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, declared that he will have a discussion with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in order to agree upon a legislative form regarding the prolongation of the alert state, so as to protect both the people and the economy.