PSD's Liviu Dragnea: 'I drafted the Green Book of Romanians abroad; easier access on Romania's labour market'

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced on Wednesday that he drafted a bill called "The Green Book of Romanians abroad," which provides the possibility to the Romanian ethnics who doesn't have Romanian citizenship, but live around the country, to have an easier access to Romania's labour market.

"I discussed these days with many colleagues and we drafted a bill which is generically called 'The Green Book of Romanians abroad' and it's a model that has been used in several other countries, giving the possibility to the Romanian ethnics who doesn't have Romanian citizenship, but live around the country, especially in the Republic of Moldova, but not only, to have a much easier access to the Romanian labour market," said Dragnea, who is paying a visit in Dolj county.

He mentioned that this book won't provide the beneficiaries with the right to move inside the EU.

"This green book won't give them the possibility, as a passport, to move, exit Romania and move around the EU, but it will create the possibility for them to work in Romania with some extremely simple procedures, benefiting from all the advantages of working in Romania and, those who will hire them, will also have advantages because there won't be the language barrier, for they know Romanian. It's important for us, too, because we are talking about Romanians who assume their Romanian origins, but, for one reason or another, they don't have the Romanian citizenship and I hope that we can help all those who need work force in Romania," Dragnea added.

Dragnea argued that the economy increases "at an alert pace, the investment programme has developed" and there is a need for a higher workforce than Romania can provide.

