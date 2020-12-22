PSD will not go to consultations at Cotroceni Palace (sources)

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not go, on Tuesday, to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, aimed at designating the candidate for the office of Prime Minister, according to some party sources.

The head of state already had a round of consultations the previous week with the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament.

PSD was invited to the Cotroceni Palace for consultations at 3.00 pm, with PNL (National Liberal Party) to follow at 3.30 pm, the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance is expected at 4.00 pm, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), at 4.30 pm, the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) at 5.00 pm, and the representatives of the national minorities group at 5.30 pm.

AGERPRES .