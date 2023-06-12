PSD's calculation is clear: Ministry of Development means splitting money on political criteria (REPER's MEP Ciolos)

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration means in fact the splitting of money left and right, based on political criteria, "at the whim of Marcel Ciolacu", while the real development project of Romania, the European funds, is of no interest to the social democrats, because there the money is granted on verified projects and there is monitoring of reforms, said REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos.

"Although he said that the political negotiations for the governmental rotation are suspended until solutions are found for the teachers on strike, Marcel Ciolacu announced that a new negotiation meeting with PNL [the National Liberal Party] and UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] will take place today. I don't remember the education problem being solved, but I leave aside the lie of a few days ago. The head of the PSD has already got us used to his tricks to make him look responsible for a few days," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

"Marcel Ciolacu clearly says today that he wants the Ministry of Development and proposes that UDMR take the European Funds instead. The calculation of the social democrats is clear. The Ministry of Development actually means the splitting of money left and right, based on political criteria. At the behest of Marcel Ciolacu. They are not interested in Romania's real development project, the European funds, because there the money is given on verified projects and there is the monitoring of the reforms which, once they are not carried out, are heavy on the electoral stomach. In fact, PSD governments never mean commitments for Romania's development, we do not see the assumption of real reforms. It's just a festival of splitting money to stay in power and a festival of emotional manipulation to make it look like they care about people's welfare. Marcel Ciolacu either doesn't give a damn about European funds, or is afraid to take responsibility for monitoring the reforms related to the funds, or doesn't understand anything of what the development vision of the country entails," the former European Commissioner said.AGERPRES