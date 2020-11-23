PSD's Ciolacu: All statements made by BNR officials yield effects

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, sent on Monday a letter to the governor of the National Bank of Romania BNR), Mugur Isarescu, affirming that all statements made by BNR officials yield effects, regardless of whether they are made in a personal capacity or from the official desk.

"According to the legislation in force, the National Bank of Romania is an independent institution and, from this perspective, any public remark, made by any member of the BNR leadership, starts from the premise that it has no political character, that it is based on objective realities and it reflects the level of professionalism and decency specific to the central bank. In reality, however, there can be no distinction between personal and professional statements made on behalf of the institution when it comes to a BNR specialist with notoriety and position. All statements made by BNR officials yield effects, whether made in their personal capacity or from the official desk. Consequently, the recent opinion of Valentin Lazea - the BNR chief economist - on the reduction by 20% of the salaries, by decreasing the working week to 4 days, caused a real concern among the public opinion, attentive to any communication from the central bank. This concern could not be ignored by the Social Democratic Party, as a supporter and defender of the people who earn their living through work", Ciolacu stated in the letter.

He added that the PSD's post on one of the social networks "evokes and compares real attitudes and facts and warns that history can repeat itself", "nothing more".

"The current situation is comparable to that of 2009-2010, when Mr Lucian Croitoru was your adviser and, appointed Prime Minister, publicly promoted the 'solution' of wage cuts, subsequently applied by the Basescu-Boc government, with the same 'right wing' approach as the current, Iohannis-Orban one. I assure you, Mr. Governor, that PSD does not 'encroach on' either the neutrality or the apolitical character of the BNR. And highlighting some warnings of great importance for the country's population, without having changed their meaning or altered their content, coming from BNR experts, does not send, in any case, any political message similar to the one posted on Facebook by the director of the Financial Stability Directorate of the BNR, Mr. Eugen Radulescu," Ciolacu mentioned.

The PSD leader further remarks he understands Isarescu's concern for maintaining the BNR "in the area of apolitical neutrality" and conveys his full appreciation "for the efforts to fully achieve this desideratum".