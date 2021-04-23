PSD's Ciolacu: I will propose parliamentary strike to my colleagues if PNRR is not presented in Parliament

The chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday night for the private TV broadcaster Antena3, that he will propose to his party colleagues to launch a parliamentary strike, if the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will not be presented in Parliament.

"If they will not come with the PNRR to present it in Parliament, (...) I will propose to my colleagues to launch a parliamentary strike. To be specific, we will be in Parliament, at the parliamentary groups, we will take part in the committees, but we will not take part in the plenum. And Mr. Iohannis should manage his Government and Parliament without Opposition in the Parliamentary plenum (...) We will not participate in the final vote. At the first National Standing Bureau (BPN) I will propose this to my colleagues," CIolacu said.

The PSD chairman also said what the reaction from Brussels was regarding PNRR.

"I am telling you, they said: It is clear that you cannot finish this because it was poorly made. Go home and try to... You do not have the philosophy of the plan, you did not understand what this plan consists of," Ciolacu said.

Asked if Romania could miss the PNRR, the PSD leader said: "Currently, we are not on track".