PSD's Ciolacu: It is an honour to be the prime minister

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition, says that to him it is an honour to be the prime minister, but the vote of his colleagues is the one that decides it, adding that snap election is the only alternative to the PM office being held on a rotational basis, as laid down in the protocol with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"First of all, it's an honour to be the prime minister, it's not a wish. My wish depends on the vote of my colleagues. If my colleagues consider that I am the most suitable person to represent them as the prime minister, I will be the one," Ciolacu said on Tuesday at the Parliament House when asked if he wants to be prime minister from the spring of next year.

Asked if the PSD will provide a prime minister, he said: "Definitely!"

"Let me not comment when someone wakes up on the beach, on vacation, to make news on television. The protocol is clear and I have announced that if holding the PM office on a rotational basis is not done, there is no other option than snap election," said Ciolacu. AGERPRES