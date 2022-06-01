 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: Justice Ministry's proposal for a fugitives law, correct for a European state

Marcel Ciolacu

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, chairman of the co-ruling Social Democratic Part (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that the proposal of the Ministry of Justice regarding a law on "fugitives" represents "a correct approach", noting that Romania is a European state and it is not possible that when a sentence must be applied, the convicted person to not be found, Agerpres reports.

"We see what we're facing and I think the approach is right. One can't have a whole system of trying to condemn someone and when one has to carry out the sentence one doesn't find them at home. We are after all a European state with pretensions," Ciolacu said at the Parliament, when asked on this topic.

The Ministry of Justice has put into public debate a draft amendment to the Criminal Code - "a law on fugitives" - which proposes that the definitively convicted persons who do not surrender within 7 days of the sentencing should receive in addition a punishment for escape, up to 3 years.

