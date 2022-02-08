PSD's Ciolacu meets representatives of Varta: I wish future facility of German company to be located in Romania

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu discussed on Tuesday with representatives of Varta, the world leader in battery production, about "an investment of hundreds of millions of euros," the Social Democrat leader expressing his wish that the future facility of the German company should also be built in Romania, as well as the one in Brasov, and that government support will be found in this regard.

"PSD's commitment in this government is to put the people and the economy first. Therefore, all our efforts are channeled to attract large direct investments in Romania, which will contribute to the recovery of the economy and to the increase of the living standard for our citizens. Today we had a very good meeting with the representatives of Varta, the world leader in battery production, we talked about an investment of hundreds of millions of euros, only in the first phase, and a lot of jobs. The Germans should also build the future facility in Romania, just like the one in Brasov, which was a success story," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

He stated that he was convinced that government support would be found for a "quick and positive" decision.