PSD's Ciolacu says he would retire from politics if he were arraigned for corruption

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated in a press conference held on Friday in Razboieni that he will retire from political life and the positions held if he were arraigned for corrupt activities.

Ciolacu said that he found out from journalists that the Mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica (formerly PSD, current mandate with the National Liberal Party - PNL), is under criminal investigation and judiciary control for 60 days for corruption.

"I have no knowledge and was not informed that he is under judiciary control. (...) I announced publicly that if I am arraigned I will withdraw from the position of chairman and would retire from the public space until an eventual case regarding me is solved. To my luck, it's not currently the case and I don't think throughout my existence I would've done such a thing. But politics and public positions come with good and bad. You must know how to assume it," he stated.

Friday, the Mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, was placed under judiciary control by prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), for 60 days, standing accused of intellectual fraud in continued form (two material acts) and instigation to abuse of office, in a case regarding the illegal construction of a block of flats. The former deputy mayor Gabriel Harabagiu is also investigated in the case, standing accused of intellectual fraud in continued form (two material acts) and abuse of office, Agerpres informs.