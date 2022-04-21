PSD's Ciolacu says Romania not to have any food-related problems

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu in Buzau on Thursday said that Romania would not have any problems regarding food.

The PSD leader mentioned in a press conference that the World Bank was estimating a 37 percent increase in food prices worldwide, however Romania's Government had taken measures to support the population.

"You know that Russia and Ukraine are the biggest fertilisers, pesticides producers, representing 30 percent of the price, and gas represents about 80 percent of the fertiliser price. I believe the measures taken by Minister Chesnoiu, together with the Government and the Prime Minister, are the best and you see he have targeted agriculture and food industry even coming with a 10 percent facility the moment when production is processed in Romania. (...) Romania will not have a problem in regards with food and we are trying, through these social and economic packages, such as "Support for Romania," to keep the prices as balanced as possible, and not only prices, but inflation as well," said Marcel Ciolacu.