PSD's Ciolacu, Stanescu to take COVID-19 test; they will be self-isolating until results are out

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu and the secretary-general of the same political party, Paul Stanescu, on Wednesday decided to take the COVID-19 test and self-isolate until results are out.

"We are going to take the test and we will talk after seeing the results," said Ciolacu, while leaving the PSD headquarters alongside Paul Stanescu.According to the mass media, three leaders of PSD's branch in Salaj have been confirmed to be infected the novel coronavirus and they have been admitted to hospital. They met Marcel Ciolacu last Friday, before the local elections.