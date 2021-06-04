PSD's Ciolacu: We are coming with a simple motion against Mr. Ghinea

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Thursday evening that social-democrats will submit a simple motion against the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea, for the fact that "the way he admitted it, he submitted the National Resilience and Recovery Plan without thoroughly reading its contents".

"We will come with a simple motion against Mr. Ghinea. It is possible for it not to pass, but I would like to see the PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and those from the national minorities how they won't be voting to keep the same minister who did something like this," Marcel Ciolacu told private broadcaster B1 TV.

Regarding the censor motion the PSD intends to initiate, Ciolacu specified that it will certainly be submitted, so that the vote will be cast by the end of the parliamentary session."We will first submit a simple motion against Mr. Ghinea and the censor motion within the legal framework so that the vote is cast by the end of the session. We have gathered signatures for both motions. After that, after we have the draft, we will negotiate with the MPs who can support this motion, if they have amendments, in order to have time to receive them. We made a calendar today with my party colleagues," Ciolacu added.