PSD's Dancila: The President breached the Constitution; he asked for a party to be disbanded; extremist attitude

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate running for president Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis breached the Constitution by demanding the disband of a political party, arguing that "it is an extremist attitude."

"I believe that the President hasn't yet a recollection of everything that he has done or doesn't want to retain except what others do. The President breached the Constitution, the President doesn't know that in any member state with strengthened democracy, the President of a country doesn't go out to demand the disband of a political party. If this is democracy ... If I were to be just as fearful as President Iohannis is now, I would say that I won't go to any debate with a President who breached any rule of democracy. How can one come and say a political party should be disbanded? It's an extremist attitude, an extremist discourse. In any member state, whether we like or don't like a party, that's it. The citizens' vote is the one which will decide, this is democracy and the vote is sovereign. Only a dictator president and with an extremist discourse cannot fathom this thing," Dancila told a news conference at the PSD headquarters.She said that the President intervened in Justice."The President breaches the Constitution of Romania if he intervenes in justice. Romania's President came out and said that the DIICOT [Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism] chief should be replaced, if the Prime Minister were to have said that it would have been a disaster. Romania's President came out and said that the Special Section [for Magistrates' investigation] should be disbanded. How can you, as President, ensure an independent justice when you give the directions which should be taken?," Dancila added.