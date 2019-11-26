PSD's Fifor: If we want to rebuild, we need a deep analysis; we won't solve anything by accusing each other

The secretary general of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Mihai Fifor, said that rebuilding the party would require "a deep, honest and transparent analysis" of the last two elections, both at central and territorial level, while mutual accusations "won't solve a thing."

"If we want to rebuild the party, we will need to make a deep, honest and transparent analysis into the last two elections. Both at the central and the territorial level. To see what we did wrong and what are the solutions for the next electoral battles. For we all bear the responsibility for the results we obtained in the election to the European Parliament and the presidential election. We all participated to the decisions made by the party. Some of us proposed those solutions, other kept silent, but we all supported them, almost unanimously. We won't solve anything, if we start accusing each other. It would be like doing the same mistakes that brought us here all over again," Fifor wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.He added that the current leadership's mission was not an easy one, in the context in which "many in the party" thought that the PSD candidate didn't stand a chance to reach the second round of the presidential election.However, the secretary general of the PSD said a change was "definitely" needed at party level."All these are questions that need sincere answers at the Congress, based on a professional analysis. But we definitely need a change! I stand with those who are supportive of this. But I also need to underscore that, in order to ensure a safety future to our party, we need professionalism, correctitude, transparency and especially unity and team spirit. This is what the citizens expect of us!," added Mihai Fifor.The National Executive Committee of the PSD gathers on Tuesday to make an analysis into the results of the presidential election, after Viorica Dancila lost to the PNL Candidate, the current president, Klaus Iohannis.According to some political sources, on Monday night, approximately 35 leaders of the county organisations of the PSD had an informal meeting called by the PSD Buzau leader, Marcel Ciolacu, where they decided to ask for the resignation of the party leadership - chairwoman, executive chairman, secretary general and deputy chairs, at the next National Executive Committee.The same source said they agreed at the meeting that, in the event that Eugen Teodorovici, the executive chairman of PSD, and Mihai Fifor - secretary general, will refuse to tender their resignation, they should be suspended from the party or even expelled. Until the next Congress is organised next year, in February, the party will have a collective leadership, claim the same sources.