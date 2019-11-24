 
     
PSD's Gabriela Firea: Hoping for a very good score, I insist this won't be a flop

Acting chair of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) Bucharest branch, Gabriela Firea, voiced hopes that the party's presidential candidate Viorica Dancila will get a "very good" score in the second round of the race for the country's top job, adding that regardless of how many votes she gets, the result cannot be considered a failure.

"We hope for a very good score, it will definitely be, there is no point in doing calculations now," Gabriela Firea said on Sunday at the PSD headquarters, asked what result she hopes Dancila will manage.

Asked if a thirty-something percentage would be "dramatic" for the PSD, she said: "There's no use in discussing ifs now. We are waiting for all the votes to be counted, that doesn't mean that we do not respect the institution of exit-polls, but there have been surprises before and it is normal to wait for the official result announced by the Central Electoral Bureau and make statements only afterwards."

Firea doesn't consider that the PSD has flopped in this ballot and stressed that "it's important that voting was possible," when asked about the high voter turnout abroad.

Asked if someone else will take over at the party's helm after the presidential election, Firea replied: "We have a statutorily elected leadership, we had a congress, we have a chair, an executive chair, a secretary, all the positions are filled, so to speak."

