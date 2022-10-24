PSD's Zamfir demands that prime minister renegotiate energy measures assumed through PNRR

The President of the Economic Committee in the Senate, Daniel Zamfir, requests that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca renegotiate, during his visit to Brussels this week, the energy measures for Romania assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

"It is unacceptable to assume that at the end of this year, two more coal-fired energy groups will be closed, at Turceni and Rovinari, 660 MW, hoping that at some point, in the following years, some gas groups will be opened. Those who drew up the PNRR in terms of energy proved that they do not know the reality (...). Romania cannot afford in this geopolitical context to give up another 660 MW," said Zamfir.

He stated that the power plants that the Ministry of Energy committed to close have the highest international economic standards.

"There is no difference between the Rovinari and Turceni power plants and other power plants in Germany, Poland and other countries. All coal-fired power plants meet the environmental conditions and have the necessary approvals for a very good operation," Zamfir said.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group in the Senate, Radu Oprea, mentioned that Germany has a deadline of 2035 and has "an energy mix" comparable to Romania's, in terms of the share of raw materials used.

"If Germany can, also Romania should be able to," said Radu Oprea.

The senators of the Economic Committee recently visited the Oltenia Energy Complex and the Hunedoara Energy Complex. Zamfir stated that he will send an information regarding the energy situation to President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.