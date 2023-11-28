Public debt reaches 51.1 pct of GDP, law states freeze salary spending (USR's Drula)

The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, accuses the Ministry of Finance of violating the Fiscal Budget Responsibility Law, given that it published three months late the half-yearly report on Romania's finances, which was supposed to be issued by July 31.

At the same time, Drula declared, for B1 Tv, that the public debt has reached 51.1% and that, in such a situation, the law provides for the freezing of salary expenses and the presentation as soon as possible of a program to reduce expenses.

Asked if the requests for salary increases during this period are justified, Drula answered that this "depends on a case-by-case basis".

The leader of USR claimed that the budget was "untruthful", "expenses have increased without number" and that "there is no intention of reform". In this regard, he added that "special pensions are in place" and that there are "cases of budgetary waste", such as the purchase of cars or sinecures of 10,000-12,000 euros per month.

"It's great harm done at the end of the year, about which little is said. An order was given to stop payments, not expenses. Be careful, because there is a very big difference. An expense is if I stop buying something. A payment is if I bought, but I leave a debt and I didn't pay. The town halls are made not to pay debts already incurred. There is a desperation between the mayors. Mr. Ciolacu is preparing to solve it. The pen has become the ultimate tool. Money is given at discretion. It is the first year after the revolution in which there is no budgetary rectification and when this reserve fund, which initially had a size of several hundred million RON, for emergencies, has reached over 10 billion. There are over a hundred allocations. This way of governing has led the economy into the pit," he said.