Rates from 34 RON per night in Seaside for all program, starting May 22

Tourists can stay in hotels in the Black Sea resorts with rates starting from 34 RON (1 euro = rd 4.94 RON) per night per person, as of May 22, in the the "Seaside for all" social program.

According to a press release of the Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR), the prices are up to 70% lower than peak season rates. The program, now at its 40th edition, will run until June 19.

For this year's edition, dozens of hotels from all the resorts on the Romanian seaside have announced their participation, offering tourists, cumulatively, a number of approximately 4,000 accommodation places per night. Tourist packages can also be paid for with holiday vouchers.

"We recommend tourists to spend their holidays on our seaside in the off-season as well. They have every reason: the beaches and resorts are not crowded, the weather is very nice and, perhaps the most important argument, the prices are much lower than in July and August. I am glad that, despite the difficult times we are going through, we can continue this program that has become a tradition and offer all Romanians the opportunity to spend a few days at the beach at more than affordable rates," said FPTR President Dragos Radudan.

The cheapest package for one night accommodation without breakfast starts from 34 RON per person, at a 3-star hotel for a minimum stay of 5-night stay. For those who prefer accommodation with all-inclusive meal plans, the rates start from 160 RON/per night/per person at a 3-star hotel for a minimum of 3 nights stay.

The Seaside for All program is the only social program in Romania fully supported by the business environment, respectively by the local hotel employers.

FPTR is the only employer federation, with legal representativeness in the tourism industry, consisting of tourism companies that provide wages for 73,752 employees, managing, in a considerable share, Romanian capital.