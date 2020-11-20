Rd 30 pct of companies say employee productivity has increased since implementation of telework (barometer)

Employee productivity has increased since the implementation of telework, according to about 30% of companies responding to the HR Barometer Report, conducted by PwC Romania in October, while 44% say it has remained constant.

Among the respondents who mentioned the increase in productivity, 76% say that the main factor contributing to this evolution is the increase in time allocated to work due to remote work, mentions a PwC press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"The pandemic has shown us that large-scale telework is feasible and productivity concerns have diminished as companies have addressed the issues of implementing the necessary technologies. The last few months have been a test of endurance and an experiment for companies and employees they have passed as we have seen so far. It is therefore expected that remote work will be applied by more and more organizations in the long term. This is something that can be seen from the results of the survey, given that more than half of the respondents have already introduced telework for an indefinite period," said Ionut Simion, country managing partner of PwC Romania.

Only 7% of respondents mentioned a decrease in productivity and most of them consider that the main causes are the limited adaptation of the way of working to the "new normality", the negative mood and the lack of tools for working remotely.

At the market level, 20% of companies have implemented remote work for all employees, and 80% have implemented it only for certain categories of employees. Almost half (49%) of the employers implemented compulsory remote work, in shifts of one or two weeks, 29% based on individual option, and 22% other options (permanent or teleworking in shifts of 2-3 days/week).

The PwC Romania HR Barometer study was conducted between October 17-22, 2020 based on information provided by 41 companies, from the following sectors: energy, retail/FMCG, pharmaceutical, IT&C, financial services, industry. 17% of the responding companies have over 3,000 employees, 25% between 1,001 - 3,000 employees, 17% between 501 - 1,000 employees, 34% between 101 - 500 employees and 7% under 100 employees.