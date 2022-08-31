Red Cross opens concept store in Bucharest for Ukrainian refugees

The Romanian Red Cross announces having opened a humanity concept store in Bucharest where Ukrainian refugees will be provided food, healthcare and personal care products, as well as clothing, as an alternative to the humanitarian centre of DGASPC at Romexpo, where approximately 1,000 people show up for support a day.

Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, more than 1,100,000 people have entered Romania. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner, in August there were over 55,000 Ukrainians registered for temporary protection in Romania. The Romanian capital city of Bucharest is hosting the largest community of Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

To come to their aid, the Romanian Red Cross established a humanity concept store that enables Ukrainian refugees to stock up on basic products.

According to a press statement released by the Red Cross, once every 10 days Ukrainian refugees will receive a package of food, a package of personal care products and healthcare products, as well as articles of clothing.

The Romanian Red Cross concept store is financially supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), and also by the donations collected by the Romanian Red Cross under the "Humanity has no borders" campaign.

The concept store in Bucharest is the eleventh of its kind that the Romanian Red Cross has opened for Ukrainian citizens. The other 10 stores have been operating since March in the counties of Botosani, Brasov, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Teleorman, Tulcea, Satu Mare, Salaj, and Vaslui.