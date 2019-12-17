Reduced budget credits for seven ministries in 2020

Nine ministries will receive in 2020 higher budget credits compared to 2019, while for seven ministries the credits will be smaller, according to the draft of the State Budget Law on 2020 published by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has for next year budget credits worth 1.046 billion lei, a drop of 15 pct, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has 18.338 billion lei (minus 14.55 pct), the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment - 1.218 billion lei (minus 36.89 pct) and the Ministry of Public Finance - 5.304 billion lei (minus 18.53 pct).Less money will also be received by the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - 5.547 billion lei (minus 42.21 pct), the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests - 1.192 billion lei (minus 60.47 pct) and the Health Ministry - 11.488 billion lei (minus 22.83 pct).On the other hand, the budget credits for the Interior Ministry will increase by 13.16 pct, to 20.192 billion lei, those for the Ministry of National Defence by 16.15 pct, to 23.736 billion lei, the Ministry of Culture by 9.14 pct, to 943.639 million lei, the Ministry of Education and Research by 2.54 pct, to 32.839 billion lei.The Ministry of Public Finance will receive for general actions 27.264 billion lei (plus 12.75 pct), the Ministry of European Funds will have budget credits allotted worth 2.094 billion lei (plus 62.01 pct), the Ministry of Justice - 4.905 billion lei (plus 4.74 pct), the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - 41.911 billion lei (plus 32.74 pct), the Ministry of Youth and Sports - 569.107 million (plus 0.77 pct), and the Ministry of Transport 11.808 billion lei (plus 3.28 pct).The draft budget on the year 2020 is built on an economic growth of 4.1 pct, a budget deficit of 3.59 pct and an average inflation rate of 3.1 pct, according to the Report regarding the macroeconomic situation on the year 2020 and its projection on the years 2021-2023 published on Tuesday morning on the website of the Public Finance Ministry.The revenues foreseen for 2020 amount to 360.149 billion lei, with a share of the GDP of 31.89 pct, and expenditure is estimated at 400,694 billion lei, respectively 35.48 pct of the GDP.The target for the budget deficit for 2020 is estimated at 3.59 pct of the GDP (40.545 billion lei), and the ESA deficit at 3.58 of the GDP.