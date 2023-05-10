REPER's Strugariu: AUR wants to transform Romania into a space of hatred, violence and chaos.

National co-chair of the Renewing Romania's European Project (REPER) party Ramona Strugariu says the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) wants to transform Romania "into a space of hatred, violence and chaos."

The statement comes after an AUR official was halted at the entrance to Parliament Palace, because security found four gun cartridges on her. According to Police sources, the woman said that the ammunition was souvenirs from a shooting, told Agerpres.

"When I said that AUR wants to take Romania out of Europe, I was wrong. It wants more than that: it wants to transform Romania into a space of hatred, violence and chaos. Only if you have such an agenda do you bring bullets into the Romanian Parliament. Tomorrow they will bring them to schools, to public spaces where our children play or go to a concert, to the places where we, all of us, should feel safe," Strugariu said.

She added that "extremism" has no place either in Parliament or in the streets, or on the list of parties that carry out political activities in a civilised country.

"Only an Alliance for Hate in Romania can bring into public institutions people who carry with them instruments of death with the aim of destabilising and conveying messages that generate insecurity and panic. What are you telling us, Mr Simion? Should we brace up for a Romania of fear? Romania must not be outside Europe. AUR should be outlawed, if that's what it means by politics."