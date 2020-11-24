The National Liberal Party (PNL) requested the convening of the Standing Bureaus for the adoption of the bill initiated by the liberals on the abrogation of special pensions for parliamentarians, the leader of the liberal deputies, Florin Roman announced on Tuesday, who added that the resignation of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, from the Chamber of Deputies, is "a bluff", according to AGERPRES.

"Today, in the early hours of the morning, I submitted a request to convene the Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate (...) for 10:00. We are waiting for the Standing Bureaus to send to the Statute Committee the PNL's bill, which it has been blocked since June by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies, to be debated and voted in the plenary sitting today," Roman told a press conference.

He reminded that this project was submitted by PNL to the Parliament at the beginning of this year, but "it was blocked" by Marcel Ciolacu and by PSD in the Standing Bureau.

He said that, according to the law, the special pensions of parliamentarians can be waived only in three situations: criminal conviction, by written request of the senator or deputy and the abrogation of the normative act. "For this reason, the PNL supports the total repeal of this chapter," Roman said.

In his opinion, Marcel Ciolacu's resignation from the Parliament is "a bluff", because it "does not equate to the loss of the special pension".