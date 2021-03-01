Romania, Bosnia and Herzgovina celebrating 25 years of diplomatic ties

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) is welcoming the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasising that the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of the Balkan country is one of Romania's foreign policy concerns, according to AGERPRES.

"Romania's membership of European and Euro-Atlantic bodies, based on established values and principles, has brought complementariness to bilateral co-operation with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Equally, Bosnia and Herzegovina's membership of the Balkans and its European and Euro-Atlantic prospects places the bilateral relationship among Romania's special foreign policy concerns," reads a MAE press statement.

MAE says that in Sarajevo on March 1, 1996, a joint statement was signed establishing diplomatic ties between Romania and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the document entering into force on the same day.

"In the past 25 years, bilateral relations have developed steadily, both through a dynamic political and diplomatic dialogue and in the economic and sectoral co-operation of mutual interest, such as education, counter-terrorism, emergency management," according to MAE.