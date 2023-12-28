Romania deserves full Schengen membership, gov't, Iohannis sell us a defeat as victory (USR)

Romania deserves full Schengen membership, and the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National liberal Party) government and Klaus Iohannis had the obligation to continue negotiations for full accession, but they did not do so, USR (Save Romania Union) spokesman MP Ionut Moteanu wrote on Wednesday night on Facebook.

"While (PM) Marcel Ciolacu announces victoriously that we enter Schengen only by air and sea, thousands of Romanians stand in queues at the borders, after spending their holidays in the country. Truck drivers will continue to be forced to lose days in queues, and the economy will continue to lose billions of euros," Mosteanu said.

He added that "the PSD-PNL government and Klaus Iohannis had the obligation to continue negotiations for full accession," but they did not.

"They were content with little. Now they sell us a defeat as a victory. Romania has won the right to enter Schengen. We meet all requirements. We deserve to be full Schengen members. Land, sea, air. But for this we needed the President, Prime Minister and ministers to fight for us," Mosteanu wrote.