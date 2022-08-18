 
     
Romania ends European U-15 and Youth Weightlifting Championships with 27 medals

Romania ended the Under-15 and Youth European Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn (Poland) with a total of 27 medals - 9 gold, 5 silver and 13 bronze.

On Wednesday, weightlifter Mihaela Buse won two bronze medals in the 81 kg class, with a lift of 80 kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 140 kg. In the snatch, Mihaela Buse finished 4th, with 60 kg.

In the Under-15 category, Ana Mihai placed fourth in the +81 kg class with a snatch of 57 kg, 72 kg in the clean and jerk, and a total of 129 kg.

Romania had a lineup of 18 athletes in the competition: in the Under-15 Narcis Papolti (49 kg), Lucian Cambei (49 kg), Ramon Ilie (55 kg), Gabriela Chifiriuc (40 kg), Alexia Sipos (49 kg), Ionela Butacu (59 kg), Ionela Bosinceanu (71 kg) and Ana Mihai (+81 kg); and in the Under-17 category Cosmin Isofache (55 kg), Iulian Diaconu (61 kg), Tiberiu Donose (67 kg), Mihaita Tanasoiu (73 kg), Nicu Vilcu (96 kg), Ioana Miron (45 kg), Maria Ghihanis (55 kg), Estefania Dobre (59 kg), Petronela Budai (76 kg) and Mihaela Buse (81 kg), Agerpres.

