Romania football team's Florin Tanase - If we rise to aggressiveness level of Montenegro we can win

Romania's national team footballer Florin Tanase told a news conference on Friday that Romania could win the match against Montenegro in the League of Nations if they rise to the aggressiveness level of the opponents.

"It's normal for the fans to have expectations from us, it's a new beginning. It won't be easy in tomorrow's match, we meet a difficult and very aggressive opponent. But we have to be prepared and united. If we are to rise to their aggressiveness level then we can win," Tanase said at a news conference in Podgorica.

"It's not going to be easy to play 4 games in 11 days. I don't think a lot of players in the current squad are used to playing every 3 days. We have to help the national team as much as we can," he added.

Asked whether the absence of defender Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) from the Montenegrin national team is an advantage for the Romanian strikers, Florin Tanase replied: "I don't know, it remains to be seen. Savic is certainly a very valuable player, he plays for a strong team. But there are Montenegro's players who can replace him brilliantly."

Romania's national football team meets, on Saturday, at 21:45, at the Gradski Stadium in Podgorica, the team of Montenegro, in the first match of the new edition of the Nations League.

Also in June, Romania have three more matches in the Nations League versus Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 7, 9:45 p.m., Bilino Polje Stadium - Zenica), with Finland (June 11, 9:45 p.m., Rapid-Giulesti Stadium) and versus Montenegro (June 14, 9:45 pm, Rapid-Giulesti Stadium).

