Romania grabs yet another six medals at European U15&U17 Weightlifting Championships in Poland

The Romanian athletes have won six more medals, two gold, two silver, two bronze, on Thursday, at the European Under-15 and Under-17 Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn (Poland).

In Under-15, within cat limits. 49 kg, Diana Alexia Sipos won bronze medals in the snatch (62 kg) and clean and jerk (76 kg), and in total she won the silver (138 kg).

Cosmin Florentin Isofache won three medals in the cat. 55 kg, Under-17, gold to pluck (105 kg), silver in the clean and jerk style (125 kg) and gold at the total (230 kg).

Also in the Under-15s, Ramon Ilie (cat. 55 kg) placed 5th in the snatch (81 kg), but missed all three attempts in the clean&jerk.

After two days of competitions, Romania's record counts for 15 medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze.

Romania has lined up 18 athletes in the competition as follows: in U-15 with Narcis Papolti (cat. 49 kg), Lucian Cambei (cat. 49 kg), Ramon Ilie (cat. 55 kg), Gabriela Chifiriuc (cat. 40 kg), Alexia Sipos (cat. 49 kg), Ionela Butacu (cat. 59 kg), Ionela Bosinceanu (cat. 71 kg) and Ana Mihai (cat. +81 kg), and in U-17 with Cosmin Isofache (cat. 55 kg), Iulian Diaconu (cat. 61 kg), Tiberiu Donose (cat. 67 kg), Mihaita Tanasoiu (cat. 73 kg), Nicu Vilcu (cat. 96 kg), Ioana Miron (cat. 45 kg), Maria Ghihanis (cat. 55 kg), Estefania Dobre (cat. 59 kg), Petronela Budai (cat. 76 kg) and Mihaela Buse (cat. 81 kg).AGERPRES

