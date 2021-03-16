 
     
Romania had 5.12 mln pensioners in Q4; Average monthly pension reached 1,636 lei

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The average number of pensioners registered in Romania in Q4 of last year was 5.123 million, down by 2,000 people compared to the previous quarter, and the average monthly pension reached 1,636 lei, up 8.7% from the previous quarter, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The average number of state social insurance pensioners was 4.679 million, an increase of 4,000 people compared to the previous quarter.

In Q4 2020, the average state social insurance pension was 1,590 lei, and the ratio between the average net nominal state social insurance pension with full contribution period (excluding tax and the social health insurance contribution) and the average net salary was 54.2% (compared to 51.9% in the previous quarter).

The average real pension index compared to the previous quarter, calculated as the ratio between the nominal pension index for the calculation of the real pension and the consumer price index, was 108.1%.

In the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the similar period in 2019, the average number of pensioners decreased by 17,000, and that of the category belonging to state social insurance increased by 10,000 people. The average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, by 15.9% each.

INS data show that in Q4, compared to Q3 of 2020, the average number of retirees decreased by 2,000 people, and the average number of state social insurance pensioners increased by 4,000 people. The average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased compared to the previous quarter, by 8.7% and 9.4%, respectively.

According to the INS, in the fourth quarter, social insurance pensioners hold the majority share (99.98%) in the total number of retirees. State social insurance pensioners represent 91.4% of the total social insurance pensioners.

The total ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and that of employees was 9 to 10.

