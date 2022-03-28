Romania has joined International Maritime Security Coalition in the Middle East

The Naval Forces Staff announced on Monday that Romania has joined the International Maritime Security Coalition in Middle East.

"Romania becomes, through the Romanian Naval Forces, a member of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), which operates in the Middle East, in the areas of the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits, to ensure the safety of navigation for merchant ships transiting the international waters of the Gulfs of Aden, Oman and the Persian Gulf, as well as the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea," reads a press release from the Naval Forces Staff sent to AGERPRES.

The cited source said that the main mission of the coalition's operational structure, made up of Albania, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Romania and the United States, titled Coalition Task Force "Sentinel" is to repel attacks on merchant ships in the Middle East Maritime Area, Agerpres.ro informs.

The IMSC Multinational Maritime Coalition was established in July 2019, is based in Bahrain and operates with the United States Fifth Fleet. Our country is the ninth state to join IMSC, and the Romanian Naval Forces will participate with staff officers in the Coalition Task Force Sentinel.

Romania's continued commitment to common security and defense demonstrates that Romanian marines rise to the highest standards of training and integrity, in support of Romania's interests and regional stability, and through the missions professionally accomplished by the Romanian military, our country is recognized as a serious and credible partner in the Allied and international community, emphasizes the Naval Forces Staff.