Romania has resources to perform in energy sector, says PM Ciuca

Romania has the resources, the manpower and the potential to perform in the energy sector and this is the direction strongly supported by the Government, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, at the signing ceremony of the declaration by Transgaz, OMV-Petrom and Romgaz on the conclusion of natural gas transportation contracts.

"The signing of the document by Transgaz, OMV-Petrom and Romgaz is a firm commitment for the development of the Tuzla-Podisor gas pipeline and for the final investment decision estimated at 4 billion euros, expected in the summer of this year. We want this strategically important project for Romania to move forward and the exploitation of natural gas from the Neptun Deep perimeter to start as soon as possible," Nicolae Ciuca said.

"The document that has just been initialled envisages the construction of a natural gas pipeline in the Tuzla-Podisor direction with a length of over 300 kilometres. Estimated at 500 million euros, this investment will make it possible for the Podisor Technological Node to allow gas from the Black Sea to enter the national transport system and thus reach economic operators and households in the localities connected to the system," said Ciuca.

Another benefit of this project, the prime minister added, is the connection it will make between the new sources of natural gas in the Trans-Balkan Corridor and the Vertical Corridor, which also includes the BRUA pipeline.

"We have made national and European resources available, we have encouraged investments to increase production capacity and the development of energy transport infrastructure. We have promoted solutions to diversify the energy mix, by developing new projects in the field of renewable energy - solar, onshore and offshore wind, hydro, hydrogen - as well as speeding up small modular reactors projects, investments in Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda NPP, the refurbishment of Unit 1 of the same plant, as well as the Cernavoda detritiation installation project," Ciuca said.

The prime minister also said that the Government pays due attention to the energy transition and the achievement of climate change objectives.AGERPRES