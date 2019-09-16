Romania is holding, as of Sunday, Presidency of the Community of Democracies

Romania is exercising, as of Sunday, September 15, for two years stretching from 2019 to 2021, the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (CoD), promoting the fundamental principles and practices of democracy in the world.

"The entrustment of this term acknowledges the conviction with which Romania observes these values, and exercising it for the next two years will facilitate the consolidation of Romania's international credibility and prestige as a stable democracy," informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

Alongside the pursuit of projects that the Community has already initiated in states undergoing a democratic transition process, Romania has the possibility to introduce topics and projects of interest outright in areas of strategic interest. According to MAE, special attention will be granted to the involvement of the youth in the democratic decision-making process and sustainable development as sole perspective as to the improvement of the present and future generations' quality of life.

The ceremony marking Romania's taking over this Presidency will be staged on September 26, at the seat of the United Nations Organization in New York, where Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu is to take over the position from Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz.

Romania is among the 106 UN member states having signed the Warsaw Declaration - the founding document of the Community of Democracies.