Romania lands silver at New Delhi Shooting World Cup

Romania came in second on Wednesday in the mixed team 10m air rifle event of the shooting World Cup in New Delhi (India), the International Shooting Sport Federation announced on its website.

Dinamo club athletes Laura Coman and Alin Moldoveanu amassed 496.2 points in this Olympic event, being second only to the new world record setters, China's Ruozhu Zhao and Yukun Liu, who scored 503.6 points.

South Korea (Jihyeon Keum and Byounggil Choo) finished third with 433.4 points.

Initially, 16 Olympic quota places were up for grabs at the ongoing World Cup in New Delhi, but the international federation decided to revoke them after India refused to grant visas to Pakistani athletes.

AGERPRES .