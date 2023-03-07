Romania, Moldova discuss coordinated border control

A plan for the development of co-operation between the border authorities of Romania and of Moldova in 2023 was signed as part of a meeting of the heads of the border authorities from Romania and Moldova at the headquarters of the Romanian General Border Police Inspectorate(IGPF).

"On March 6-7, a delegation of Moldova's Border Police led by Chief Commissioner Rosian Vasiloi visited the headquarters of the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF). The meeting focused on the implementation of joint projects in the operational area, as well as the continuation of dialogue at the institutional level amidst new institutional challenges," according to IGPF.

The Moldovan delegation was welcomed by General Inspector of the Romanian Border Police Victor-Stefan Ivascu.

Discussed were the implementation of coordinated control of persons, means of transport and goods crossing the state border through the crossing point at Albita, as well as opening new border crossing points at the common border.

"The meeting took place in the space that houses exhibits of the Romanian Border Police Museum and comprised two visits: one to the Operational Coordination Center, where a presentation of its capabilities took place, and one to the National Passenger Information Unit, in in order to introduce the Moldovan delegation to the activity carried out by the unit." AGERPRES