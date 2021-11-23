 
     
Romania, Moldova update roadmap of priority co-operation areas

RFI Romania
Moldova Romania

An updated roadmap of priority areas for co-operation between Romania and Moldova was signed on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Moldova's Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu, agerpres reports.

The document was signed in the presence of the chiefs of state of the two countries, Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu, who was on an official visit to Bucharest.

The roadmap is the basis for actual future bilateral co-operation between Romania and Moldova.

Updating and supplementing the roadmap was agreed upon during Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu's visit to Chisinau on July 23, 2021, immediately after the early parliamentary elections of July 11 in Moldova.

The document signed on Tuesday is an update of the roadmap of priority areas of co-operation between Romania and Moldova signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Chisinau on October 9, 2019.

