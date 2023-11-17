Romania must be active in Ukraine's reconstruction (Mircea Geoana)

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Northeastern city of Iasi that he encourages Romania to work with two neighbouring countries - the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine for their European path, but also for the reconstruction of the neighbouring country after the conflict with the Russian Federation.

"As far as Ukraine's reconstruction is concerned, we have to be very active, because discussions on reconstruction have been going on for some time. There are conferences organised in many other European capitals. I think that we also have to organise ourselves, to identify the companies that have the capacity and the will to do this. I have said it on other occasions, we must also work with the Republic of Moldova to do many reconstruction projects together in Ukraine. They also have an interesting geography. They also know the language and culture of the place, perhaps more than we do. This could be an element of additional coagulation between the economies of Romania and the Republic of Moldova and, obviously, bringing Ukraine towards us," replied NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, when asked by journalists how Romania can get involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to the NATO official, it is also important to create an infrastructure linking the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine to Europe through Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

"At least this arc from Chernivtsi - Chisinau - Odessa, is an area that Romania, naturally, in terms of geography and its influence, must cover and contribute to the development of this area and to the development of our own economy," said Mircea Geoana.

The Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization participated in the conference "Economic Security and Innovation on the Eastern Flank of NATO and the EU," an event held at the Palace of Culture in Iasi, having in attendance representatives of the academic and business world, politicians.

AGERPRES