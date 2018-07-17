Romania post-2000 real disposable household income outpaces EU by far

Romania's real disposable household income between 2001 - 2012 followed a steeper upward trend than in the EU overall, standing at 11.1 pct as to 3 pct in 2001 and 7.7 pct as to 1.9 pct in 2002, shows data released on Tuesday by the Eurostat statistical office.

However, in 2003 Romania's real disposable household income was down 2 pct, while in the EU the same parameter increased 1.6 pct. In the following period until 2008 Romania's real disposable household income registered two-digit growth as follows: 17.5 pct in 2004; 11.1 pct in 2005; 11.3 pct in 2006, 18.6 in 2007 and 16.2 pct in 2008.The global financial crisis severely hit Romania, as the real disposable household income saw a steeper plunge than the EU average, at minus 5.6 pct in 2009, minus 3.5 pct in 2010 and minus 2.8 pct in 2011. As of 2012, Romania's real disposable household income resumed growth at a faster pace than in the EU, with a peak of 25.8 pct in 2013, followed by an advance of 6.3 pct in 2014 and 7.4 pct in 2015, respectively.