Romania ranks 14th in EU for new car registrations, in the first semester of 2023 (ACAROM).

Romania ranked 14th in the European Union (EU) in terms of new car registrations, in the first semester of 2023, with a volume of 73,645 units, an increase of 25.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, shows the statistics of the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), based on the data of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, in June of this year, new car registrations in the EU increased by 17.8%, compared to the same period last year, to a level of 1,045,072 units.

Also at the European level, between January and June 2023, 5,438,653 units were registered, an increase of 17.9% compared to the first six months of 2022. Increases in new car registrations were recorded in: Spain (+ 24%), Italy (+22.8%), France (+15.3%) and Germany (+12.8%).

Of the total number of cars registered in the EU, at six months, 703,586 units were fully electric and 1,756,955 cars had hybrid propulsion.

As far as car manufacturers are concerned, the most new cars registered in total in Europe are represented by: Volkswagen Group, with 1,704,959 units (+25.6% compared to S1 from 2022), followed by Stelantis Group - with 1,145,815 units (+5.3%) and the Renault Group (648,467 units, +24.1%). In the case of the French group, the Dacia brand represented registrations of 295,225 units (+30.1%).

Also, from January to the end of June, Ford cars represented a number of 275,692 new registered units, increasing by 6.6%, from one year to the next.

According to official statistics, Romania ranks 14th in the Union, with a volume of 73,645 new cars registered in the first semester of the current year, thus registering an increase of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2022. Of these, 6,998 units were 100% electric, and 20,933 were hybrid cars.

ACAROM is an associate member of the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).