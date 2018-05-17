stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Romania's Halep advances to quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Rome after Keys' withdrawal

Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Rome (Internationali BNL d'Italia), with prizes worth 2,703,000 euro, after US Madison Keys, WTA's 13th, withdrew because of medical problems, the AFP informs. 


Madison Keys accused back problems in the event that she won on Wednesday against Croatian Donna Vekic (7-6, 7-7). For qualifying in the quarterfinals, Simona Halep secured a cheque worth 58,313 euro and 190 WTA points. 

In the quarterfinals Halep will face off the winner of the event between French Caroline Garcia (7th seed) and American Solane Stephens (9th seed).

