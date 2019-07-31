Romania's Tig advances to quarterfinals at Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany) - Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe, with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating Romanian national Elena Gabriela Ruse, with a score of 7-5, 7-5, after one hour and 43 minutes.

Patricia Tig, WTA's 223rd, secured a cheque worth 4,000 US dollars and 29 WTA points.In the quarterfinals, Tig will face off the winner of the event between German tennis players Tatjana Maria (3rd seed) and Stephanie Wagner.