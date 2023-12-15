Romania sends PNRR payment request 3 worth 2.7 billion euro

The Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) sent Friday to the European Commission the third payment request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which means a net funding of about 2.7 billion euro for Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from MIPE sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the third payment request, according to the adjusted plan, has a total value of 2,669,705,062 euro (1,858,678,580 euro in the form of grants and 811,026,482 euro in the form of loans) and covers a total number of 74 items / milestones related to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022.

"It has been an extraordinary effort, being the end of the year and having the programme closures on Cohesion Policy for 2014-2020, the budget for 2024, ensuring the continuity of social programmes," said relevant minister Adrian Caciu.

According to the ministry, the amounts related to payment request 3 will be added to the 9.1 billion euro received so far by Romania on the PNRR, representing the 13% pre-financing of 3.79 billion euro, payment request 1 worth 2.56 billion euro and payment request 2 of 2.75 billion euro.

"Once the payment procedure for payment request no 3 is completed, Romania will submit the fourth payment request worth approximately 2.7 billion euro for 46 items and milestones," the ministry said.

The PNRR allocation as amended by the Council Implementing Decision of 11 December 2023 is 28.5 billion euro (14.9 billion euro in loans, 13.6 billion euro in grants) and covers 66 reforms and 111 investments (177 measures), structured around 16 components.

The revised plan contains 518 targets and milestones.