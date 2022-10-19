Romania submits to EC National Strategic Plan for agriculture

Romania sent on Tuesday to the European Commission the National Strategic Plan for agriculture for the period 2023-2027, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

"After months of sustained work, we managed to finalize Romania's National Strategic Plan. Yesterday, October 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., the final version of the National Strategic Plan, as approved by the experts of the European Commission, was sent to Brussels. Ministry experts, who were in permanent dialogue with farmers and associative structures in the field, were able to work out the most important document for Romania's agriculture and rural development. The dialogue we had with Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on sensitive issues helped us overcome the obstacles of the moment," Daea said, told Agerpres.

The programmatic document for the period 2023-2027 sets forth clear goals for the development of agriculture, the food industry and rural Romania.

Farming and livestock subsidies, the amounts intended for investments in irrigation, energy independence, the provision of agricultural machinery and the food industry will contribute to the growth and diversification of production in order to ensure food, income increase and reduce the negative impact on the environment.

For the achievement of these goals, Romania benefits from an amount of 15.8 billion euros for the 2023-2027 programming period, Daea added.