Romania supports adoption of new package of sanctions against Russia

Romania supports the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia, enforced by the European Union, declared, on Sunday, for AGERPRES, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu.

The head of Romanian diplomacy participated, until Sunday, in the Security Conference in Munich, in the context of which the death of the Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny was announced.

She said that, in Munich, "the news caused excitement and was a reconfirmation of what was known: what Russia, Putin, can do, not only in Ukraine, but unfortunately also in Russia".

"Condolences were sent to the family, the wife (Iulia Navalnaia - ed.n) was present here, she sent a simple and emotional message and I think it is very important to show not only solidarity, but also to continue the sanction measures against Russia. In this meaning, a new package of sanctions is being worked on and Romania supports the adoption of a new package of sanctions," Odobescu mentioned, told Agerpres.

The Romanian minister emphasized that, at this moment, the discussions on this topic are focused on the consolidation of the sanctions regime. "Let's see how we can make sure that they are not evaded, that they are not avoided by certain states," added Odobescu.