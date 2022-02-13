Romania takes first place in medal count of Balkan Athletics U20 Championships

Romania took first place, on Saturday, in the medal count of the Balkan Athletics U20 Championships in Belgrade, with 5 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

According to the website of the Romanian Athletics Federation, Romania, who participated with a number of 33 athletes (16 women and 17 men), was followed in the rankings by Turkey (5-4-5) and Greece (5-3-1).

Romania took six medals in the male events, one gold, four silver and one bronze.

The gold was obtained by the 4x400 relay team (Remus Niculita, Sorin Voinea, Denis Neacsu, Denis Toma), with the time of 3 min 16 sec 54/100. Silver medals were won by Denis Toma (400 m - 48 sec 19/100), Alexandru Prasneac (800 m - 1 min 56 sec 17/100), Razvan Doroftei (pole vault - 4.85 m) and Razvan Nicoara (triple jump - 15.06 m), and the bronze medal was won by Remus Niculita (400 m - 48 sec 86/100).

In the female events, Romanian athletes took seven medals - four golds, one silver and two bronze.

The medal winners were - with gold Talida Sfarghiu (1,500 m - 4 min 24 sec 77/100), Daria Grigoriu (60 mg - 8 sec 32/100), Valentina Necoara (pole vault - 3,70 m) and Ramona Verman (long jump - 6.24 m). Madalina Sirbuwon a silver medal (3,000 m - 9 min 32 sec 82/100), while bronze was taken by Dana Govoreanu (60 meter hurdles - 8 sec 51/100) and the 4x400 m relay team (Stefania Zediu, Claudia Costiuc, Talida Sfarghiu, Larisa Talpis - 3 min 50 sec 58/100), Agerpres informs.