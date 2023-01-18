Romania takes over OSCE Security Committee chair

Romania has taken over the chairmanship of the Security Committee of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomes Romania's take-over of the chairmanship of the OSCE Security Committee, one of the subsidiary bodies of the OSCE Permanent Council, an office Romania will hold in 2023 at the request of the current OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office held by North Macedonia, told Agerpres.

"Romania taking over the office reveals, once again, Romania's contribution to the values and fundamental principles of the OSCE being followed in ensuring security and co-operation in Europe, which is particularly important including amid one of the biggest security crisis in Europe since WWII. At the same time, it is a recognition of Romania's active profile within the OSCE regarding the support of the organisation's role, values and fundamental principles in ensuring peace, security and co-operation in Europe," Aurescu is quoted as saying.

The duties of the OSCE Security Committee include discussing non-military and political aspects of security, including the implementation of commitments made by the OSCE participating states; addressing multi-sector topics related to non-military aspects of security; supporting the preparations for the organisation of the Annual Security Review Conference of the OSCE; discussing recommendations to the OSCE Permanent Council regarding the work program, including the actions to put into practice and follow up the recommendations of some relevant meetings.

While holding the office, Romania will support the achievement of the organisation's objectives in the areas of combatting human trafficking, border management and combating terrorism. Thus, in co-operation with the Chairmanship-in-Office of the OSCE, held in 2023 by North Macedonia, Romania will pay increased attention to fulfilling the commitments made by all participating states and will facilitate the consolidation of international efforts to combat transnational security threats.

Previously, Romania held the chair of the OSCE Security Committee in 2015 and 2016.