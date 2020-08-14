Romania: the Government will launch call for projects to expand natural gas distribution networks

The government will launch next week a call for projects for a programme to expand the natural gas distribution networks in areas of Romania that do not have such utilities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday.

He said in Craiova that the budget of the programme is over one billion euros, but in the first stage 234 million euros will be allocated from the national budget.

"Our goal in the next four years is to expand the main networks as much as possible, so as to allow the connection to the natural gas networks of as many areas as possible. Next week, following the adoption of the emergency ordinance on the programme for the expansion of the natural gas distribution networks, a call for projects will be launched for the one billion euro programme prepared by the government for the establishment of distributions in areas where they do not exist," said Orban.

He showed that the investment will improve the living standards of millions of Romanians, emphasising that "Romanian natural gas must reach the homes of Romanians."

"The call for projects launched next week allows areas with technical and economic documentation approved by local authorities to submit such projects so that they can obtain funding for the establishment of natural gas distributions. You know that the party I am leading, the National Liberal Party (PNL), has long been concerned about capitalising on natural gas resources; and then there is another important matter: Romanian natural gas should reach the homes of Romanians. It is useless to have naturalgas resources, if the gas resources do not reach the homes of Romanians," added Orban.

On the other hand, he mentioned that in 2020 a tender for the construction of the gas pipeline between Podisor and Tuzla will be completed.

"The objective of this gas pipeline, this pipeline, which represents an extremely important investment, is to ensure connection to BRUA, to the national transmission network and obviously to the European natural gas transmission system of the natural gas to be extracted offshore from Black Sea deposits," he said.

He mentioned that the investment is a strategic one, its role being to highlight these natural gas resources that Romania enjoys.

Orban on Friday attended the inauguration of the Craiova-Segarcea gas pipeline section in stage I of the Craiova-Segarcea-Calafat transmission pipeline

